The weapons included machetes and crossbows

More than 300 weapons have been seized after police in Sheffield swooped following reports of young people selling knives online.

South Yorkshire Police said the weapons, which included machetes and crossbows, were found after officers executed a warrant on Emerson Crescent.

Emerson Crescent, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, where police said they had uncovered 350 weapons, including machetes and crossbows, after executing a warrant

“The warrant was obtained following reports of knives being sold online by young people,” the force said.

“These reports were soon proven correct as officers uncovered 350 weapons including machetes, locking knives, throwing axes and several crossbows.”

Police published details of the weapons haul, which was uncovered on May 2, as part of the national Sceptre week of action to show what forces around the country are doing to tackle knife crime.

They said another success came in the Broomhall area of Sheffield on Wednesday, May 15, when officers conducting a plain clothes operation noticed a man acting suspiciously.

“After our officers caught him when he attempted to flee, a large quantity of cash and 150 wraps of class A drugs were discovered,” police said.

“He was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”