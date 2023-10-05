More than 1,000 anti-social behaviour incidents reported to Barnsley Council this year so far
A report to the council states that 1,081 incidents have been categorised by BMBC since January.
During 2023, neighbour and domestic nuisance is the category reported to the council the most, with 366 records.
Threatening and intimidating behaviour and rowdy and inconsiderate behaviour were the second and third most reported categories.
The Safer Communities Team is reviewing how reports of ASB are handled and followed up, which will be discussed at a meeting of BMBC’s overview and scrutiny committee on October 10.
A report to the committee states that services are seeing more serious and complex cases involving drug and alcohol use, or poor mental health.
It adds that this ‘adds another layer of complexity to the caseload’, which impacts officers and managers who have to allocate greater resources to such cases – such as ‘intimidating and aggressive behaviour of some young people in the interchange over Easter’.
“This can be both debilitating and frustrating for those affected, and resource draining on services trying to deal with it,” the report adds.
“Broader social and economic challenges also have a direct impact on ASB and at a time when people are struggling due to things such as the legacy of COVID and cost of living, tensions and pressures within communities can become more pronounced.”