More than 100 assaults on emergency workers in South Yorkshire

There have been more than 100 assaults on non-police emergency workers in South Yorkshire since 2020, new figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th May 2023, 04:45 BST

In 2020 police forces began to record a new category of crime - assaults without injury on emergency workers.

Latest Home Office crime figures show 101 assaults against emergency workers have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police between March 2020 and the end of 2022.

Of these assaults, 25 took place in 2022, and 44 the year before, with the remainder taking place from early 2020 onwards.

The attacks have been on 'blue light' workers, such as paramedics and firefighters

The offence applies to attacks on 'blue light' workers, paramedics, fire fighters, prison officers, NHS workers, and St John’s Ambulance volunteers - but does not include police officers, who are covered by a different crime code.

The 2018 Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill came into law, imposing a maximum prison sentence of one year for common assault on an emergency worker – a sentence that was doubled in 2022.

Over the past few years 37 per cent of these crimes in South Yorkshire resulted in a charge.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "People become firefighters to serve their communities and help to keep people safe. It’s appalling that firefighters should face violent attacks while doing their job.

"Unfortunately, sweeping cuts to the Fire and Rescue Service since 2010 have meant the end of many youth and community engagement programmes which aimed to educate and include local communities in the work that firefighters do."

Ambulance workers are also frequent victims of assault – the 2022 NHS Staff Survey found 45% of paramedics had experienced violence from patients or the general public.