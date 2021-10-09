More disruption for passengers in Sheffield as weekend buses are cancelled again

Bus passengers in Sheffield are facing another weekend of disruption as services are cancelled again across the city.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 9:16 am

Over recent weeks, buses have been cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages, causing issues for people who rely on public transport.

This weekend is set to be no different, with a number of cancellations already announced.

A number of Stagecoach bus services in Sheffield have been cancelled today due to staff shortages

Stagecoach warned last month that there is a lack of qualified drivers in the county.

The firm is recruiting new drivers and has asked passengers for “patience” but has warned of cancellations until staffing levels improve.

The following cancellations had been announced by 9am today:

- service 1 will not operate High Green-Batemoor-High Green at 12.08, 12.50, 13.38, 13.53, 14.08, 14.20, 15.08, 15.23, 16.05, 16.52, 17.35, 19.07, 20.01, 20.30.

- service 86 will not operate between Chapeltown-lowedges-chapeltown at 17.08.

- service 88 will not be operating between Ecclesfield-Bents Green-Ecclesfield at 09.54, 12.55, 14.30, 16.38.

Buses in Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster are also affected.