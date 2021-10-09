More disruption for passengers in Sheffield as weekend buses are cancelled again

Over recent weeks, buses have been cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages, causing issues for people who rely on public transport.

This weekend is set to be no different, with a number of cancellations already announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Stagecoach bus services in Sheffield have been cancelled today due to staff shortages

Stagecoach warned last month that there is a lack of qualified drivers in the county.

The firm is recruiting new drivers and has asked passengers for “patience” but has warned of cancellations until staffing levels improve.

The following cancellations had been announced by 9am today:

- service 1 will not operate High Green-Batemoor-High Green at 12.08, 12.50, 13.38, 13.53, 14.08, 14.20, 15.08, 15.23, 16.05, 16.52, 17.35, 19.07, 20.01, 20.30.

- service 86 will not operate between Chapeltown-lowedges-chapeltown at 17.08.

- service 88 will not be operating between Ecclesfield-Bents Green-Ecclesfield at 09.54, 12.55, 14.30, 16.38.