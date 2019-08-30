More child sex abuse survivors urged to come forward after 'evil' Rotherham predators are jailed

The charity said survivors should not be afraid to share their stories and help ensure more of those responsible for the 'truly shocking' sexual exploitation scandal are brought to justice.

Five men who sexually abused seven girls between 1998 and 2002 were today jailed for a total of 63 years.

A total of 20 people have so far been convicted as part of Operation Stovewood, the huge probe into the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls in Rotherham betwen 1997 and 2013, with the number of victims now believed to be over 1,500.

Clockwise from top left: Aftab Hussain, Sharaz Hussain, Abid Saddiq and Masaued Malik, four of the five men who were jailed for a total of 63 years for their part in the Rotherham child sex abuse scandal

A spokesman for the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) said: "These men were ruthless in their grooming and sexual abuse of vulnerable teenagers, and it is truly shocking that these appalling offences could represent just a fraction of the number of young people affected by sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

"The work done by the National Crime Agency through Operation Stovewood is vital to ending this horrific abuse, and bringing these evil men to justice. We encourage anyone who has experienced this kind of abuse to come forward and share their story, safe in the knowledge they will not be judged, the abuse was not their fault, and their courage can help ensure justice is done."

Children affected by sexual abuse can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or go to www.childline.org.uk.

Adults with concerns about a young person’s wellbeing or who experienced sexual abuse in the past can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.