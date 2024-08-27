A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our investigation continues at pace and we are now looking to identify a number of people in connection with unrest that took place outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel at Manvers in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4, 2024.”

“Do you recognise any of these people?

“Can you help identify them?

“You can also view all photos on our Facebook Album.

“If you know who these people are, please contact our investigating team.

“Please note that the number attached to each image is important, and you will need to reference this when contacting us.”

You can submit information to police online via their Major Incident Public Portal.

You can also call 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

1 . More CCTV images released as police continue to investigate Rotherham hotel disorder Can you help police identify the people picturerd here? | SYP Photo Sales

2 . Can you help police identify this woman? Can you help police identify this woman? | SYP Photo Sales

3 . Can you help police identify this man? Can you help police identify this man? | SYP Photo Sales