Money laundering arrests after police raid in Sheffield

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering, following a police raid in Sheffield this morning.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were arrested after offices searched a property on Burngreave Road, in Burngreave.

Burngreave Road (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police said they had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including money laundering.

The force said officers from its Financial Crime Investigation Unit had teamed up with the Sheffield Tasking Team and members of the neighbourhood policing team to carry out the raid.

Police said investigations are ongoing.