Molly Mycroft Doncaster: Shocking footage captures killer driver on phone and devastating crash
Shocking video footage has been shared of a killer driver on her phone moments before she ran a red light and ploughed into another car - killing the passenger.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Mycroft reached speeds of 78mph when she drove through red lights and into another car - killing 20-year-old Sarah Oliver instantly.
The killer driver also seriously injured the driver of the car Sarah was travelling in, as well as her own passenger, who had filmed Mycroft with her phone in her hand behind the wheel moments before the crash.
Mycroft, 21, of Ivanhoe Road, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today after pleading guilty to causing the death of 20 year-old Sarah Oliver by dangerous driving and seriously injuring two passengers.
On August 2, 2022, Mycroft was driving her Seat Ibiza along Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster, in excess of the 40mph speed limit. She ignored a red light signal and collided with a BMW.
Footage obtained during the investigation process shows Mycroft on her mobile phone prior to the collision and CCTV footage capturing the collision showed how Mycroft failed to stop at the red light that had been on red for six seconds.
Sarah’s family expressed how they miss their beautiful girl every day and have released this tribute in memory of her. They said: "Sarah, our daughter, granddaughter, sister and much-loved friend is missed every day. She was a beautiful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her”.
"Sarah had the ability to light up a room. She loved spending time with her family and was looking forward to travelling and becoming a Godmother to her best friend’s baby this summer."
"She died six days before her 21st birthday and while we should have been planning celebrations, we were instead planning a funeral; her life and our lives were taken away from us by selfish actions.
"No family should have to go through what we have endured."
Sarah’s family want to urge people to think about the consequences of speeding and using your mobile phone, and how precious life is.
Serious Collisions Investigations Unit Sergeant, John Taylor, said: "This is a tragic case. The actions of Mycroft showed no regards for the safety of others and resulted in the death of Sarah and two other motorists sustaining serious injuries.
"We know Mycroft was using her mobile phone whilst driving and that she was speeding at the time of the collision. I urge people to consider the consequences of these actions."