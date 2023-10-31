South Yorkshire Police said potential victims of modern slavery and exploitation have been safeguarded.

Three men have been arrested today (October 31) as part of a joint operation at targeted locations across Sheffield, which police believe to be connected to exploitation.

One man, aged 36, was arrested at a property in the Manor area on suspicion of exploitation and forced labour.

Two men, aged 37 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at a car wash in the Arbourthorne area.

The 36-year-old has been bailed, and the other two remain in police custody pending further investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said potential victims of modern slavery and exploitation have been safeguarded.

Detective Inspector James Smith from the Modern Slavery Team said: “Any information members of the public can report regarding locations or individuals of concern is crucial in identifying vulnerable people, and investigating those who are exploiting them.”

If you have any information which could assist police with the investigation, contact them online, via the online portal, or by calling 101, and quote incident number 427 of 14 October.

You can pass on what you know anonymously through independent charity crimestoppers, by completing their online form or calling 0800 555 111.

Investigating Officer Emma Mulliner said: “Any information provided to the police will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

“I would like to thank our partners at the Department for Work and Pensions, Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, and Immigration authorities for working with us to tackle Modern Day Slavery.”