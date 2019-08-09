Mobile CCTV van deployed to Sheffield city centre to combat begging
A mobile CCTV van has been deployed to Sheffield city centre to combat begging, rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour.
The van, complete with an elevated 360 degree camera, was stationed at the junction of High Street and Fargate on Thursday and Friday last week.
The area has become a notorious problem spot for anti-social behaviour, with groups of people regularly congregating on the steps of Lloyds bank at the top of York Street after previously being moved from the benches outside the Cathedral.
A police spokesperson said: “The deployment of the CCTV van in the city centre is part of the work the city centre team are doing to increase visibility in the area and provide an increased presence to address concerns regarding begging, rough-sleeping and general antisocial behaviour.”
The owners of the nearby Telegraph House recently applied for planning permission to put metal shutters on a service yard after it became a magnet for rough sleepers.