Missing woman who disappeared just before Christmas may be in Sheffield
A woman who has been missing for over two weeks could be in Sheffield, the police have said.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:28 pm
Rosalind Austin, aged 43, was last seen in Hebden Bridge on December 23, 2021.
West Yorkshire Police believe she may be in the Sheffield area.
Rosalind is white, around 5ft tall and has black hair, which is usually in a ponytail. She has blue eyes.
She is known to have links to Bath and Oxford.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 846 of January 6 2022.