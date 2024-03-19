Missing woman Sheffield: Zaina, 48, found 'safe and well' after police appeal
She has been found.
A successful missing person appeal by South Yorkshire Police has seen one woman located.
Zaina, aged 48, had been reported missing after she was last seen on Monday, March 18 in Tideswell Road, Firth Park, at around 4.15pm.
A missing person appeal was launched amid growing concerns for her welfare.
A force spokesperson has now confirmed that she has been found "safe and well", and thanked the public for their assistance in sharing the appeal.