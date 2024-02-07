News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Missing woman Sheffield: Relief as 23-year-old, Emily, reported missing last night is found safe

Emily was reported missing at 9pm yesterday.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 7th Feb 2024, 06:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There is relief this morning that a 23-year-old woman reported missing from home last night has been found safe.

A police search was mounted in Sheffield to find a 23-year-old woman, named only as Emily.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She had been reported missing from the Fir Vale area of the city at around 9pm.

Missing woman Emily, 23, has been found safeMissing woman Emily, 23, has been found safe
Missing woman Emily, 23, has been found safe

Get newsletters from The Star delivered straight to your inbox

Officers were said to have been "becoming increasingly concerned for Emily's welfare" when the police search was mounted.

They urged anyone who had seen Emily to come forward.

Her photograph was also circulated by the force.

It was announced this morning that she had been found safe and well.

Related topics:Sheffield