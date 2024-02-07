Missing woman Sheffield: Relief as 23-year-old, Emily, reported missing last night is found safe
There is relief this morning that a 23-year-old woman reported missing from home last night has been found safe.
A police search was mounted in Sheffield to find a 23-year-old woman, named only as Emily.
She had been reported missing from the Fir Vale area of the city at around 9pm.
Officers were said to have been "becoming increasingly concerned for Emily's welfare" when the police search was mounted.
They urged anyone who had seen Emily to come forward.
Her photograph was also circulated by the force.
It was announced this morning that she had been found safe and well.