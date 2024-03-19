Missing woman Sheffield: Concern after Zaina, 48, vanishes in city

She has been missing overnight
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 19th Mar 2024, 06:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police search has been mounted for a woman reported missing in Sheffield.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Zaina has been reported missing in SheffieldZaina has been reported missing in Sheffield
Zaina has been reported missing in Sheffield

Zaina, aged 48, was last seen on Monday, March 18 in Tideswell Road, Firth Park, at around 4.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for her welfare.

South Yorkshire Police said: "She is known to frequent Concord Park, Shiregreen cemetery and the Firth Park area.

"Zaina left in a vehicle, registration DV59 WNL. If you have seen Zaina or her vehicle, or have any information that can assist officers in finding her, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 650 of March 18, 2024."

Related topics:Sheffield