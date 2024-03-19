Missing woman Sheffield: Concern after Zaina, 48, vanishes in city
A police search has been mounted for a woman reported missing in Sheffield.
Zaina, aged 48, was last seen on Monday, March 18 in Tideswell Road, Firth Park, at around 4.15pm.
She has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for her welfare.
South Yorkshire Police said: "She is known to frequent Concord Park, Shiregreen cemetery and the Firth Park area.
"Zaina left in a vehicle, registration DV59 WNL. If you have seen Zaina or her vehicle, or have any information that can assist officers in finding her, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 650 of March 18, 2024."