A police search has been mounted for a woman reported missing in Sheffield.

Zaina has been reported missing in Sheffield

Zaina, aged 48, was last seen on Monday, March 18 in Tideswell Road, Firth Park, at around 4.15pm.

She has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for her welfare.

South Yorkshire Police said: "She is known to frequent Concord Park, Shiregreen cemetery and the Firth Park area.