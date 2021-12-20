Missing teenage girl Jodie Taylor could be in Sheffield
Police officers searching for a missing teenage girl believe she could be in Sheffield.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 7:48 am
Jodie Taylor, aged 17, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 18 leaving a relative’s home in Arundel Close, Chesterfield.
Read More
Read MoreTwo men arrested in South Yorkshire Police murder probe after disappearance of B...
It is thought that Jodie may have travelled to the Sheffield area.
Derbyshire Police said officers are concerned for Jodie’s welfare.
Her photograph has been published in the hope that she will be recognised.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the force on 101 and quote reference 115969.