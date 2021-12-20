Jodie Taylor, aged 17, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 18 leaving a relative’s home in Arundel Close, Chesterfield.

It is thought that Jodie may have travelled to the Sheffield area.

Derbyshire Police said officers are concerned for Jodie’s welfare.

Her photograph has been published in the hope that she will be recognised.