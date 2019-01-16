Detectives say they are treating the disappearance of a Sheffield teenger, who has not been seen for four weeks, as a ‘criticial incident’.

Pamela Horvathova, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, was last seen on Tuesday, December 18.

CCTV of Paemla Horvathova at Sheffield College on December 18.

Here is everything we know as officers step up their search.

- Pamela was last seen leaving Sheffield College’s Granville Road complex at around 2.05pm on December 18.

- CCTV footage shows Pamela leaving the site with two individuals detectives are yet to identify.

- She was wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans and was wearing her hair on top of her head in a bun.

Pamela Horvathova

- Detectives are contuining to investigate a possible sighting of Pamela at Ice Sheffield on Coleridge Road on Wednesday, December 19 but this remains unconfirmed.

- Officers held a public meeting in Darnall last night and Fir Vale tonight but said it failed to result in a new fresh leads.

- Pamela was of Roma Slovak heritage and lived on Staniforth Road, Darnall, with her family.

- Pamela was reported missing on December 24 and Supt Paul McCurry pleaded for anyone with any information to get in touch.

- Supt McCurry said: “This is a critical incident. We are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl and she is vulnerable. Any child who is under the age of 17 is classed as ‘vulnerable’ by law.

“Due to the length of time she has now been missing, and the lack of contact with her family, or anyone we have spoken to so far during the course of our enquiries, our concerns for Pamela are understandably growing.

- The officer added: “I continue to urge anyone with information about Pamela’s whereabouts to contact police, or indeed for Pamela herself to get in touch with officers. We’re all very worried about you and we just want to know you’re alright.”

- Anyone who sees her should call 999 immediately. To pass on other information call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.