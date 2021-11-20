Missing Sheffield teenager Jodie, 13, found safe and well
A Sheffield teenager reported missing from home has been found safe, police have confirmed.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 9:33 pm
Updated
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 9:34 pm
Jodie Lea, aged 13, from Sheffield, was missing for 24 hours after last being seen on Friday, November 19.
Police in Sheffield put out a public appeal for information about Jodie’s disappearance, but it has since been announced that Jodie has been found.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to share that Jodie Lea has been found safe and well. Thanks so much for sharing our earlier appeal.”