Missing Sheffield teenager Jodie, 13, found safe and well

Jodie Lea, aged 13, from Sheffield, was missing for 24 hours after last being seen on Friday, November 19.

Police in Sheffield put out a public appeal for information about Jodie’s disappearance, but it has since been announced that Jodie has been found.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to share that Jodie Lea has been found safe and well. Thanks so much for sharing our earlier appeal.”

