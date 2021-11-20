Missing Sheffield teenager Jodie, 13, found safe and well

A Sheffield teenager reported missing from home has been found safe, police have confirmed.

By Kian Rains
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 9:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 9:34 pm

Jodie Lea, aged 13, from Sheffield, was missing for 24 hours after last being seen on Friday, November 19.

Police in Sheffield put out a public appeal for information about Jodie’s disappearance, but it has since been announced that Jodie has been found.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to share that Jodie Lea has been found safe and well. Thanks so much for sharing our earlier appeal.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Missing Jodie Lea, aged 13, from Sheffield has been found safe and well according to South Yorkshire Police

Read More

Read More
Watch as South Yorkshire police officer joins Sheffield star of The Voice Leona ...