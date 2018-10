A Sheffield teenager reported missing from her home having not been seen for six days has been found safe and well.

Mariana Bwasa, 17, was last seen leaving the Mansfield Drive area at 9pm on Saturday, October 6, prompting police to issue an urgent appeal.

But South Yorkshire Police said she was found in the Intake area on Friday night and thanked everyone for their help.