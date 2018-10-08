Missing Sheffield man found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man reported missing from his Sheffield home has been found safe and well. Mark Britton, 48, was reported missing from the Woodthopre area this morning. Mark Britton. But South Yorkshire Police said he was found in the Heeley area of Sheffield this morning. Robber jailed for 11 years for targeting elderly women in Sheffield