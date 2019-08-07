Missing Sheffield man found following police appeal
A man who went missing from Sheffield has been found following a police appeal.
By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 09:42
James Thomson, 36, from Birley Carr, was last seen at around 9:30am on Monday, August 5, when he left the Ecclesall Road area.
However South Yorkshire Police have now revealed he has been found ‘safe and well’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Posting on Facebook, his family thanked everyone for their help in trying to locate James.
They said: “He now needs some time and privacy. It’s not that anyone is being ignorant but he needs time. Anyone wants any more info feel free to privately ask me but the main thing is he’s been found. Thank you everyone again.”