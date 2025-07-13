Police searching for a ‘dangerous’ missing sex offender now have a confirmed sighting in Sheffield, and have released new pictures as the search continues.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed wanted man Neil Trennan has been seen in Sheffield, and believe he has committed further offences in the city.

CCTV pictures show 'dangerous' missing convicted sex offender Neil Trennan, who has been sighted in Sheffield and is wanted by police. Photo: Lincolnshire Police | Lincolnshire Police

And Lincolnshire Police say there have now been a number of sightings of him since he failed to return to prison after a temporary day release.

Now they have issued new pictures taken of him on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire officers said last night: “There have been confirmed sightings of Trennan in Sheffield and he is believed to have committed further offences in the area.

“We are currently working alongside Lincolnshire Police, carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Trennan.

“The last sighting of Trennan is believed to have been at Sheffield train station where he is understood to have boarded the 4.38pm train to Lincoln on 10 July.

“If you see Trennan, please do not approach him but instead call 999 immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police previously issued this picture as they try to find wanted man Neil Trennan. Photo: Lincolnshire Police | Lincolnshire Police

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact South Yorkshire Police via 101 or online quoting incident number 663 of 10 July 2025.

Trennan, aged 60, failed to return to prison on Thursday July 10, and police last night confirmed that they are continue the search for him.

Lincolnshire Police say they are grateful to the public who have so far contacted police with information, with potential sightings in several areas, which are being followed up on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have revealed that Trennan is a convicted sex offender who was released on temporary licence from North Sea Camp for the day on Thursday July 10 and failed to return to his meeting place in Boston.

Police believe Trennan may be travelling by train. The image they have shared was taken of him on Thursday afternoon and officers say it is unknown if he will have changed his clothing.

When he was last seen Trennan was wearing a black jumper and grey bottoms,.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Trennan is a dangerous individual; we need to find him as soon as possible. He is a convicted rapist and may pose a real danger to members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investigations have been ongoing, they are not contained just to Lincolnshire and we are doing everything we can to locate him. Our release needed to be delayed while we made some of those inquiries.

"If you have seen Trennan please call us on 101. If you know where he is call 999. Do not approach him please call the police. We really do need the public's help in locating him and returning him to prison."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 999 if they know where Trennan is.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the matter as incident 288 of 10 July.