Missing Rotherham woman may have asked people in pub for lift

Detectives searching for missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova believe she may have asked people in a pub for a lift on the night she went missing.

Officers believe Alena, 38, who has been missing for six weeks, was in the Fitzwilliam Arms pub and hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, at around 8pm on December 26.

Alena Grlakova.

The last confirmed sighting of her was of her leaving the Travellers Inn pub on Rawmarsh Hill at around 6.20pm but officers are investigating whether she made her way to the Fitzwilliam Arms later that evening.

Temporary Supt Iain Chorlton said: “While our last confirmed sighting of Alena is still leaving the Travellers Public House on Rawmarsh Hill on Boxing Day, we are looking at whether she may have gone into the Fitzwilliam Arms later that evening.

“This comes following information received from members of the public and is just one of a number of lines of enquiry we continue to follow up.

“The information we have suggests she may have also asked for a lift from the pub and while we work to confirm this, I’d ask anyone who was in the pub that evening and who saw Alena to get in touch with us.

“It’s so important that people keep contacting us with information, we need your help to find Alena. Even the smallest piece of information could help us to find her.

“Today and tomorrow we are also publicising our appeals for Alena in both English and Slovakian, via a digital ad-van with the hope that it jogs someone’s memory who may have seen Alena that evening.

“Were you in the area? Did you see Alena? Did she ask you for a lift?

“If you can help, please call our incident room directly on 01709 443540, police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of January 15 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”