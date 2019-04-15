Missing Rochdale man last seen in Rotherham

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing man from Rochdale who was last seen in Rotherham.
Steven Lee Moores, 38, was last seen around 5.30pm on Sunday on Garden Close, Broom, Rotherham.
He is white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and has shaven brown hair.
He was last seen wearing red Nike trainers, dark blue jeans and a blue t-shirt with buttons down the collar.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for him and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Steven’s whereabouts should call Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 8522.