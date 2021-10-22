A police manhunt was launched this week when Nasir Ali absconded from Hatfield Prison, where he is serving time behind bars for conspiracy to murder and firearm offences.

The 42-year-old was convicted in 2009 and jailed indefinitely after being handed an indeterminate sentence of Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP).

The sentences were introduced in 2005 to allow inmates to be held indefinitely without a release date when they were considered 'dangerous' but their offences did not merit a life sentence.

As of last month there were more than 1,700 inmates in prison serving IPPs.

South Yorkshire Police said Ali was on ‘temporary licence’ from Hatfield Prison between 8.30am and 3pm on Monday when he went missing.

He is Asian, slim, has a shaved head and is known to have links across Sheffield, as well as Leeds and Manchester.

Inmates are allowed out on licence as part of their reintegration back into society as their sentences come to an end.

Hatfield Prison’s website states: “At a suitable point after transfer, release on temporary licence is offered to all residents. There is a full risk assessment involving many partner agencies. This allows residents to access work, college, further training and maintain family ties in the community.”

But the decision has been criticised by many, with hundreds of comments left on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page when the force revealed details of Ali’s disappearance.

Amanda Allinson said: “Shocking that someone who’s attempted to kill someone is free to come and go as he pleases. Poor victim must still be terrified. No deterrent.”

Stephan Deegan added: “Can someone please let me know what was this person doing being released out of prison on day release after being convicted of such serious crimes, yet free to wander about and nobody thought it was bad idea. Now he's missing. Well done the British prison service.”

Mandi Smith Sayer said the incident was an example of “British justice at its finest”.

“What a joke our system is,” she added.

Dawn Kirkham posted: “Ahhh it’s nice to know if I ever get locked up I’ll still be allowed day trips out… bet they even gave him spending money to go with.”

But Marcus Bruce added: “In my opinion indeterminate sentences are cruel and quite possibly against human rights. If you give a man no hope then don't be surprised if an opportunity is taken. Sure, he's an offender and should be imprisoned. But either jail him for life or give him a release date.”

Ian Jackson said: “All prisoners should be tagged when on temporary release. Especially after firearm offences.”

Vivienne Shilling added: “He needs to change to get a release date and isn't going the right way about it. Indeterminate sentences are not given lightly despite what sections of the media would have us believe. He should not have been allowed out and needs to be in a more secure category of prison.”