Tony, aged 39, was last seen at 9.10pm on February 1 on Paterson Close, Stocksbridge, walking in the direction of Ridal Avenue.
He is described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall, of a stocky build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and grey trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Tony's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or know where he might be.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you see Tony, please do not approach him but instead call police.
Anyone who can help or has more information about where Tony might be can contact South Yorkshire Police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 961 of February 1, 2023.