Police are asking for help to find a distinctly tall Sheffield man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

Tony, aged 39, was last seen at 9.10pm on February 1 on Paterson Close, Stocksbridge, walking in the direction of Ridal Avenue.

He is described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall, of a stocky build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and grey trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Tony's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or know where he might be.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you see Tony, please do not approach him but instead call police.