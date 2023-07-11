News you can trust since 1887
Missing person Katie: Police issue appeal for help after disappearance in Sheffield is reported

A missing person investigation has been mounted by the police following a disappearance in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:01 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 06:03 BST

Officers launched the police probe following concerns for the welfare of Katie, aged 48, who was last seen at 10am on Sunday, July 9, in the Becket Avenue area of Lowedges, Sheffield.

Katie's car, an orange Nissan X-Trail, with the registration plate VF66 KWW, was last seen near Meadowhall at around 7.28am yesterday (Monday, July 10).

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing Katie, as officers grow increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Missing Katie was last seen in the Lowedges area of Sheffield on Sunday morning (Photo: SYP)Missing Katie was last seen in the Lowedges area of Sheffield on Sunday morning (Photo: SYP)
“It is believed that Katie likes to frequent the Bamford area of Derbyshire and may have travelled out of the area. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Katie or her vehicle.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 5 of July 10, 2023. Immediate sightings should be reported using 999.