Kirsty, aged 30, from the Wombwell area of Barnsley, was last seen leaving an address in the Intake area of Doncaster at around 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday 3 February). She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Kirsty is known to frequent the Barnsley and Doncaster areas.