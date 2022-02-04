Missing person Barnsley: Appeal for help to find missing 30-year-old woman from Wombwell missing since last night
A 30-year-old woman from Barnsley has been missing since last night after leaving an address in Intake.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 6:40 pm
Kirsty was last seen leaving an address in the Intake area of Doncaster at around 8.30pm yesterday (February 3).
She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
She is described as white, about 5ft 5in tall, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black coat and Ugg boots.
Kirsty is known to frequent the Barnsley and Doncaster areas.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101.