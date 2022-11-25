The most recent search was mounted yesterday following the disappearance of a 55-year-old man, Warren, who was last seen on Rivelin Park Road yesterday. He is white, 6ft tall, slim and bald.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Warren's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, officers in Barnsley are looking for a missing 16 year-old boy, Joe.

Missing people investigations have been launched into the disappearances of Joe (L) and Warren (R). Their cases are not linked.

The teen was last seen on November 15 when he left his home address in the Kingstone area at around midday. He has not been seen or heard from since. He is black, 6ft tall, slim and has dark hair. Joe has links to Barnsley town centre and Wombwell.

The two disappearances are not being linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad