Missing Minod Monger pictured recovering in hospital after being found in Sheffield woodland
Minod Monger has been pictured recovering in hospital after disappearing from his Sheffield home almost a month ago.
The 23-year-old was found by a dog walker in the woodlands near Horbury Lane on Saturday, just two miles from his home.
Minod went missing from his home in Ecclesfield on the evening of Monday, June 10 without a phone or any money.
South Yorkshire Police said a paramedic called to the scene had recognised Mr Monger and alerted police.
His family now released a picture of Minod recovering in hospital and have thanked everyone for sharing the appeal and joining in the search efforts.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has shared our appeals over the last few weeks and supported our search to Find Minod. Thank you,”
Officers began searching Crowden, in Derbyshire yesterday after receiving a report from a member of the public who said they saw him walking into traffic there.
Police described Minod as ‘vulnerable’ due to his reliance on family members, and the fact he is not used to being in busy places with people he does not know.
Members of the public were asked to check their sheds and outbuildings in the search to find him.