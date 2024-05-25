Missing man Rotherham: Appeal for help to find Paul, 40, last seen six days ago
A man from Rotherham has not been seen in six days.
Paul, aged 40, was last seen on Monday, May 20, at 10am at Wadsworth Road in the Bramley area.
He is described as a white man, bald, 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build. Paul also has distinctive neck tattoo of a bird of prey and arm tattoos as seen in the image above.
It is believed Paul could be in the Wickersley area of Rotherham.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 532 of May 24, 2024, when you get in touch.