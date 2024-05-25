Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you seen Paul?

A man from Rotherham has not been seen in six days.

Paul, aged 40, was last seen on Monday, May 20, at 10am at Wadsworth Road in the Bramley area.

He is described as a white man, bald, 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build. Paul also has distinctive neck tattoo of a bird of prey and arm tattoos as seen in the image above.

It is believed Paul could be in the Wickersley area of Rotherham.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?