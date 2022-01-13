Missing man Mark may be in Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, say South Yorkshire Police
A man not seen since yesterday may be in the Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, police believe.
The man, named only as Mark by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, at 6.30am yesterday.
The 30-year-old is white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim to stocky build.
He has very short black hair and possibly a short beard.
Mark was last seen he was wearing a grey long McKenzie coat with a fur hood.
Call 101 and quote incident 11 of January 13.