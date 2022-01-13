The man, named only as Mark by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, at 6.30am yesterday.

The 30-year-old is white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim to stocky build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing man, Mark, may be in the Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, according to South Yorkshire Police

He has very short black hair and possibly a short beard.

Mark was last seen he was wearing a grey long McKenzie coat with a fur hood.