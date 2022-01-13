Missing man Mark may be in Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, say South Yorkshire Police

A man not seen since yesterday may be in the Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, police believe.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:48 am
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:48 am

The man, named only as Mark by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, at 6.30am yesterday.

The 30-year-old is white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim to stocky build.

He has very short black hair and possibly a short beard.

Mark was last seen he was wearing a grey long McKenzie coat with a fur hood.

Call 101 and quote incident 11 of January 13.