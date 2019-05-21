Missing man found after police appeal in Sheffield
The family of a man who went missing in Sheffield have thanked people for their support after he was found safe and well.
By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 21:53
Police had appealed this evening for help to find Fred Colton, aged 79, who they said was last seen this morning in the Bradway area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Fred’s family said at around 9pm today that he had been found ‘safe and well’.
Sharing the good news, Fred’s niece Jessie Leigh wrote: “Thank you to everyone who shared this post and for everyone’s messages of concern. It means the world to the Colton family.”