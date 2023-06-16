News you can trust since 1887
A police search has been mounted for a missing teenage girl from Sheffield, who left home without wearing any shoes last night.
By Claire Lewis
Published 16th Jun 2023, 05:19 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 05:19 BST

The 13-year-old, named only as Isabella, was last seen leaving her home address around 6.20pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said officers involved in the search are “growing increasingly concerned” for the youngster’s welfare.

The force said: “Isabella, 13, was last seen leaving her home address around 6.20pm yesterday evening. She’s has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing.

Missing girl Isabella, 13, has not been seen since she left her home in Sheffield at 6.20pm yesterdayMissing girl Isabella, 13, has not been seen since she left her home in Sheffield at 6.20pm yesterday
“Isabella is described as 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with shoulder length hair and a lip piercing. It is believed that Isabella is not wearing any shoes, and has green socks on.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,013 of June 15.