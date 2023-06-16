The 13-year-old, named only as Isabella, was last seen leaving her home address around 6.20pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said officers involved in the search are “growing increasingly concerned” for the youngster’s welfare.
The force said: “Isabella, 13, was last seen leaving her home address around 6.20pm yesterday evening. She’s has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing.
“Isabella is described as 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with shoulder length hair and a lip piercing. It is believed that Isabella is not wearing any shoes, and has green socks on.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,013 of June 15.