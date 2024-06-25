Missing girl: "Concerned" police issue updated appeal in search for Joddielea, 16, missing for 6 days
Joddielea, aged 16, was last seen in the Brierley area of Barnsley at 9.45pm on Wednesday (June 19).
She is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 5ins tall and slim, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
The teen also has a tongue piercing and a distinctive tattoo on her inner left forearm, of a rose stem with the word 'mum' as part of it.
Police have shared the most recent photo of Joddielea available, but she has lost weight since that photo was taken and is now estimated to be around a size 6.
She is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddielea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online reporting portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 972 of June 19, 2024 when you get in touch.
Joddielea went missing last year twice, for four days in March during which time two people were arrested, and for four days in August.
She also went missing for five days in 2022 when she was just 13 years old.