South Yorkshire Police has issued an updated appeal in the search for a missing girl with links to Sheffield

Joddielea, aged 16, was last seen in the Brierley area of Barnsley at 9.45pm on Wednesday (June 19).

She is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 5ins tall and slim, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

The teen also has a tongue piercing and a distinctive tattoo on her inner left forearm, of a rose stem with the word 'mum' as part of it.

Police have shared the most recent photo of Joddielea available, but she has lost weight since that photo was taken and is now estimated to be around a size 6.

The newly-released photo of missing girl Joddielea, aged 16, from Barnsley. | SYP

She is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddielea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online reporting portal or by calling 101.

An older photo of Joddielea, shared in August 2023. | SYP

Please quote incident number 972 of June 19, 2024 when you get in touch.

Joddielea went missing last year twice, for four days in March during which time two people were arrested, and for four days in August.