Police are asking for help to find a missing teenage girl from Doncaster.

Olivia, aged 15, was last seen in the Frenchgate Centre, on January 11 and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is white, 5'6" with shoulder length, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and a blue/black coat.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal https://orlo.uk/Uuzdq or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 798 of 11/01/2025 when you get in touch.