Missing: Can you help police find Rotherham man Nathan last seen early this morning?
Police are appealing for help to find a missing man last seen early this morning.
Nathan, aged 33, was last seen at around 7am today (Tuesday, August 20) in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham.
He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in tall, of a stocky build and with brown hair.
Officers are becoming concerned for Nathan's welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where he might be to come forward.
Can you help in the search for missing Nathan? If so, please call 101 and quote incident number 559 of August 20, 2024 when you get in touch.