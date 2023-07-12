South Yorkshire Police have said Harry was last seen in Royston, Barnsley, on Sunday.

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in over three days.

The boy, named Harrison or Harry, was last seen at around 2pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, on Parish Road in Royston, Barnsley. South Yorkshire Police have said officers are becoming "increasingly concerned" for his welfare and are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Harry is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build and has dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black top.

