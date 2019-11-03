Missing Barnsley woman found 'safe and well'
A 39-year-old Barnsley woman who went missing in the early hours of yesterday morning has been found ‘safe and well’.
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 7:14 am
Updated
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 7:15 am
A public appeal to find Sarah Clark was circulated yesterday afternoon, after she was reported missing.
South Yorkshire Police said she was last seen at her home in the Cundy Cross area at 3am on Saturday, November 2.
At around 10pm last night, the force confirmed she had been found ‘safe and well’.
“Thanks so much to everyone who shared our appeal earlier today,” said a police spokesman.