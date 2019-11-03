Missing Barnsley woman found 'safe and well'

Sarah Clark, 39, has now been found safe and well

A public appeal to find Sarah Clark was circulated yesterday afternoon, after she was reported missing.

South Yorkshire Police said she was last seen at her home in the Cundy Cross area at 3am on Saturday, November 2.

At around 10pm last night, the force confirmed she had been found ‘safe and well’.