Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at Sheffield railway station.

Mary-Kate Morrison, 16, from Preston, was last seen at 2pm on Friday in Blackpool, and then on CCTV at Sheffield railway station 4.45pm on Saturday (April 27).

Mary-Kate Morrison.

She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with long brown hair in an ombre style.

Anyone who has any information about Mary-Kate’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 27 of Apr 27.