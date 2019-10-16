Missing 13-year-old girl found ‘safe and well’
A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier today had been found ‘safe and well’.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 17:26 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 17:42 pm
Demi Bentley, from Sheffield, had been last seen on Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, at 10.30am this morning.
She was said to have ‘vulnerabilities’, including autism, but was able to communicate with people.
She was found earlier this afternoon, however, and officers have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.