A woman branded a ‘nuisance’ by the police has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans her from being drunk or high in public.

Michelle Ogden, aged 56, from the Lowedges and High Green areas of Sheffield, was served with the five-year order at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court after admitting using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence relating to an incident in April.

Criminal Behaviour Orders are one of the options available when it comes to dealing with people engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime.

Ogden was handed the CBO alongside six months’ alcohol rehabilitation.

Michelle Ogden, 56, from the Lowedges and High Green areas of Sheffield, was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 12

The CBO prevents Ogden from being in possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in a public place. It also prevents her from being intoxicated due to alcohol or drugs in any public place. She is also banned from behaving or encouraging others to behave in a manner which causes distress.

Sergeant Matthew Cook, from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, said: “Ogden has been causing a nuisance in the area for some time and we have worked with the Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Service to apply for the order.

“Whilst the main aim is to stop her from causing issues for the community, we are hopeful the CBO in conjunction with the treatment requirement will assist her in seeking support and getting help.”

