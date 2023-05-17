News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

Michelle Ogden: Sheffield woman branded 'nuisance' banned from being drunk or high on drugs in public

A woman branded a ‘nuisance’ by the police has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans her from being drunk or high in public.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 17th May 2023, 07:42 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 07:42 BST

Michelle Ogden, aged 56, from the Lowedges and High Green areas of Sheffield, was served with the five-year order at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court after admitting using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence relating to an incident in April.

Criminal Behaviour Orders are one of the options available when it comes to dealing with people engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ogden was handed the CBO alongside six months’ alcohol rehabilitation.

Most Popular
Michelle Ogden, 56, from the Lowedges and High Green areas of Sheffield, was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 12Michelle Ogden, 56, from the Lowedges and High Green areas of Sheffield, was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 12
Michelle Ogden, 56, from the Lowedges and High Green areas of Sheffield, was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 12

The CBO prevents Ogden from being in possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in a public place. It also prevents her from being intoxicated due to alcohol or drugs in any public place. She is also banned from behaving or encouraging others to behave in a manner which causes distress.

Sergeant Matthew Cook, from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, said: “Ogden has been causing a nuisance in the area for some time and we have worked with the Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Service to apply for the order.

“Whilst the main aim is to stop her from causing issues for the community, we are hopeful the CBO in conjunction with the treatment requirement will assist her in seeking support and getting help.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see Ogden breaching any of the conditions associated with the order, please report this to the police on 101.