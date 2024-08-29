Michael Donaldson: Man jailed for threatening to kill MP Ed Miliband on Doncaster street
Michael Donaldson, aged 56, accosted Labour MP Ed Miliband in the street in Doncaster and started shouting death threats at him and his two members of staff.
The Doncaster North MP and his staff members were left shaken by the actions of Donaldson – who appeared intoxicated and was behaving erratically – and quickly left the area on March 22, 2024.
Donaldson was arrested later that day and continued to make offensive comments about the MP though tried to play down the incident as a “joke”.
On May 31, Donaldson pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to one count of making threats to kill.
He has today been sentenced to three years' imprisonment.
Shaun Sigamoney, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Michael Donaldson threatened Mr Miliband, despite his effort to play down the incident as a joke or drunken foolishness.
“His actions have no place in a civilised society. Neither Mr Miliband nor his members of staff should have been subjected to such vitriol – it is completely unacceptable.
“Members of Parliament play a vital role in our democracy – those who engage in this criminal behaviour will face the consequences of their actions.”