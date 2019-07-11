Men wanted over drug dealing in Merseyside could be in Sheffield
Two men with connections to Sheffield are wanted by police over drug dealing.
Police believe Amar Alsoraimi, aged 28, and Gamal Hamad, aged 35, may have vital information about the supply of Class A drugs in Merseyside.
In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “Extensive enquiries to find the men are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward.
“Alsoraimi is described as 5ft 7in tall with black hair and brown eyes and of medium build.
“Hamad is described as being 5ft 6in tall with black hair and brown eyes and of medium build.
“They are believed to have links to Cardiff and Sheffield.
“Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or you can provide information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”