Men nabbed during burglary in Sheffield

Three men were arrested during a burglary in Sheffield early this morning.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 08:01
Burglary at a newsagents on Wostenholm Road.

Sheffield South West NHP tweeted at 6.37am that the burglary was reported at a newsagents on Wostenholm Road.

Clad in black balaclavas, the men were arrested inside as they were caught red-handed helping themselves to cigarettes.

"A bad habit for a number of reasons!" said the police.