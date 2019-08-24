Men nabbed during burglary in Sheffield
Three men were arrested during a burglary in Sheffield early this morning.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 08:01
Sheffield South West NHP tweeted at 6.37am that the burglary was reported at a newsagents on Wostenholm Road.
Clad in black balaclavas, the men were arrested inside as they were caught red-handed helping themselves to cigarettes.
"A bad habit for a number of reasons!" said the police.