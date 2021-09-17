They believe the two men in the images could hold vital information about a shooting in Newfield Green, Gleadless, at around 7pm on Thursday, August 12.

South Yorkshire Police said a group of men were gathered on the car park when they were approached by two other men on bikes.

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV footage of two men wanted over a shooting in a car park in Newfield Green, Gleadless, Sheffield, last month

CCTV cameras captured one of the men producing an item from a bag, before the group quickly dispersed.

Police then received reports that a firearms discharge had taken place.

Nobody was injured in the gun attack, according to the police.

Those on the bikes were last seen heading off in the direction of Gleadless Road.

Detective Constable James Hughes, leading the police probe into the shooting, said: “Early enquiries suggest a firearms discharge took place in Newfield Green and we are now carrying out further forensic and CCTV enquiries to establish who was involved and what the exact circumstances were. We do believe all those involved are known to each other.

“As part of our investigation, I’d like to identify the two men featured in these CCTV stills. I believe both men can help us piece together the events of that evening.

“If you know who either man is, or hold any information about their whereabouts or what happened, there are numerous ways you can report this to us.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 775 of August 12.