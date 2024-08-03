Two men fled after a premium car ploughed through a plate glass window at a Specsavers in Rotherham.

Residents in College Street were woken by a huge crash at 1.30am on Saturday as a BMW crashed.

A resident said he looked out and saw two men casually walking away. Eight police cars attended and officers stood guard as people, including revellers, milled about, it he added. Repair workers then boarded up the window at 4am.

A BMW ploughed through the window of Specsavers in Rotherham. | Other

The man said: “I was about to go to bed when there was a massive thud and the sound of glass as the car went straight through the window. I was shocked at how loud it was.

“Two guys walked out of the mess and really casually walked off. I think they were travelling at speed and lost control.

“It looked like a new BMW, all the airbags had gone off. If it was a brick wall they might have been dead but the window bore the brunt of it. There is an irony in it being Specsavers.”

A Specsavers spokesperson said the store had a boarded up window but was open as usual on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police were contacted for comment.