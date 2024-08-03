Specsavers crash: Men seen to flee after premium car ploughs through Rotherham optician window
A resident said he looked out and saw two men casually walking away. Eight police cars attended and officers stood guard as people, including revellers, milled about, it he added. Repair workers then boarded up the window at 4am.
The man said: “I was about to go to bed when there was a massive thud and the sound of glass as the car went straight through the window. I was shocked at how loud it was.
Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news, and breaking news from Sheffield Wednesday with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
“Two guys walked out of the mess and really casually walked off. I think they were travelling at speed and lost control.
“It looked like a new BMW, all the airbags had gone off. If it was a brick wall they might have been dead but the window bore the brunt of it. There is an irony in it being Specsavers.”
A Specsavers spokesperson said the store had a boarded up window but was open as usual on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police were contacted for comment.