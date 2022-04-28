The neighbourhood police officer was attacked at around 8.45pm on Monday, April 25 on Pontefract Road, Lundwood, Barnsley.

The officer was hospitalised with ‘significant injuries,’ including a broken nose, damaged teeth and a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Two men have since been charged in connection with the assault.

Toby Love and Jack Love appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, April 28) charged with offences including a Section 20 grievous bodily harm

Toby Love, aged 20, of Park Avenue, has been charged with Section 20 grievous bodily harm and assisting an offender and appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 28 April). He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 31.

Jack Love, aged 19, of Village Court, has also been charged with Section 20 grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and assault with intent to resist arrest. He has been bailed with conditions to also next appear at court on May 31.

A 14-year-old also arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker has been bailed with conditions as enquiries continue.

It is reported that the officer was on patrol when he encountered a group of young people engaging in antisocial behaviour.

As the officer attempted to detain one of the men, a violent struggle is alleged to have taken place.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force is aware of footage of the incident circulating on social media.

They said: “Please do not share this footage – as well as causing distress among friends and family of the victim, the footage could prejudice the legal proceedings around this incident and you could be in contempt of court.

“The most helpful thing you can do is send any footage to us directly to help our enquiries. You can do so by emailing it to [email protected]”

Anyone with footage is asked to email with the incident number 1001 of April 25 in the subject line.

The same incident number can also be used for anyone with information about the alleged assault, which can be passed on by calling police on 101.