Men and women asked to unite in 'fightback' against violence inflicted on women and girls in South Yorkshire

Titled ‘No More,’ a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the bold new campaign is centred around the ‘microaggressions and acts of violence that women face every day, with a particular focus on those most prevalent in the night time economy’.

The force said it is asking ‘both men and women ‘to join what is describes as ‘the fightback’, by urging ‘bystanders in these situations to become upstanders who call out violence, harassment, intimidation, humiliation or misogyny for what it is’.

Funded by the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and delivered by South Yorkshire Police, the campaign has been developed with input from the force's Independent Advisory Group for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), made up of those who have lived experience of VAWG, or who work in organisations that support women and girls who have experienced this type of violence.

As part of the No More campaign, a video featuring women from South Yorkshire has laid bare what SYP describe as the ‘unacceptable situations too many women and girls experience on a night out’. Pictured is a still from the No More campaign video

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “This call to action against VAWG comes not a moment too soon. No More has been created with our communities, for our communities, and we stand with them - both women and men - against a vile culture which cannot and should not be tolerated.

“The filming and photography for the campaign took place at locations across South Yorkshire earlier this year. I was disgusted to hear that even while they were being filmed and photographed for this cause, a number of the women involved were heckled and one was even grabbed by men who thought it was funny. This demonstrates exactly why change is needed and why we need to do more to create spaces where women feel safe.”

Becca Butcher, one of the volunteers who was photographed for the campaign, said: “Having personally suffered unwanted harassment in the past, I took part in this campaign to help other women who have suffered too, to see that they aren’t alone. I hope that by sharing our stories and raising awareness we can show other women that they don’t have to tolerate unwanted harassment in silence, they are seen/heard and their feelings are valid.

“Many people believe that being harassed by strange men in the street is unavoidable and it is to be expected as a woman, but it shouldn’t have to be. Men who shout at women in the street must know that what they’re doing is scary for the woman involved, why else would they do it? They already know that they won’t get a positive response, do they ever? So if this campaign prevents even one man from continuing their harassment against women then it was absolutely worth it. No woman should have to live in fear every time they step outside.”

They include: ‘I said we could dance, not dry hump’; ‘No more pressing against me at the bar’; ‘I didn’t ask how my boobs look’ and ‘No more d**k pics’.

Chf Con Poolman added: “I'd also like to be clear that it’s a minority of men who are the problem - but we do need all men to be part of the solution. If you see your mate harassing a woman on your night out - call it out. Be the kind of man your mum or your sister would be proud of.”

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner secured funding for the campaign through a bid to the Government’s Safer Streets Fund. South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said: “We want women to feel safe in our communities. We have heard time and time again about behaviours that make women feel uncomfortable, yet they are expected to put up with them. We want to see this changed. We want to raise awareness and encourage those who witness inappropriate behaviour and hear inappropriate comments to call them out and report them, and to be willing to stand up for and support victims.”

He added: “In order to address the issue of violence against women and girls it is important that we do something about those attitudes that minimise abuse and those behaviours that have often been made to seem normal.”