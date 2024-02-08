Medlock Crescent Sheffield: Car rammed and set on fire - damaging Handsworth house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at around 10pm yesterday (February 7) to reports of a vehicle on fire on Medlock Crescent, Handsworth.
Officers attended alongside the fire service and it is believed that a vehicle had been rammed into another vehicle parked on the driveway of a property, forcing it into the garage attached to the house.
The vehicle which had been parked on the driveway had been set on fire, and the flames spread to parts of the property, causing damage.
Police are looking into whether the car rammed into the house then set on fire; or set on fire first and then driven into the house.
All of the occupants of the house managed to get out unharmed.
The vehicle which is believed to have been used to ram the car on the driveway, was later found burnt out in the Aughton area of Rotherham.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1,042 of February 7, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.