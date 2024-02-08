Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at around 10pm yesterday (February 7) to reports of a vehicle on fire on Medlock Crescent, Handsworth.

Police were called to Medlock Crescent, Handsworth, Sheffield, last night

Officers attended alongside the fire service and it is believed that a vehicle had been rammed into another vehicle parked on the driveway of a property, forcing it into the garage attached to the house.

The vehicle which had been parked on the driveway had been set on fire, and the flames spread to parts of the property, causing damage.

Police are looking into whether the car rammed into the house then set on fire; or set on fire first and then driven into the house.

All of the occupants of the house managed to get out unharmed.

The vehicle which is believed to have been used to ram the car on the driveway, was later found burnt out in the Aughton area of Rotherham.