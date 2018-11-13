Meadowhall stabbing: ‘Attackers and victim known to each other’, says detective

The stabbing of a teenage boy outside Meadowhall shopping centre was a targeted attack, a senior detective has said in an attempt to reassure the public that Sheffield is safe.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed near to the taxi rank, in the car park outside Next at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and the boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

Det Supt Una Jennings, South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for knife crime, said: “It seems at this stage that it was a very contained incident.

“The attacks we’ve had are often very contained and I think that’s an important message to get out. These men were known to each other.

“It’s also important to emphasise that the incident happened in a taxi rank at the back of the centre, not inside the centre.”

Two men have been arrested following the incident and remain in custody on suspicion of wounding.

The boy’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

There was a heavy police presence at Meadowhall in the aftermath of the attack and a cordon was put in place near the Next store.

The attack comes after eight fatal stabbing in Sheffield so far this year.

Gavin Singleton, 31, became the eighth person to be fatally stabbed in the city since March after he lost his fight for life on Saturday, October 6.

Mr Singleton was stabbed in an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, on Sunday, September 23.

Jarvin Blake, 22; Ryan Jowle, 19; Sam Baker, 15; Glenn Boardman, 59; Kavan Brissett, 21; Alan Grayson, 85 and Fahim Hersi, 22 have also all lost their lives in knife attacks in Sheffield this year.

Suspects have been charged over six of the eight deaths, with two cases remaining unsolved.

Anyone with any information about the Meadowhall incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 809 of November 12.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.